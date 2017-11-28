Live Blog: Stars seeking revenge against Golden Knights in Las Vegas

AP Photo / LM Otero

It’s been nearly two months since the season opener.

In their first game in franchise history, the Golden Knights shocked the NHL with a come-from-behind win in Dallas on Oct. 6. The Stars outshot Vegas 46-30 but scored only once, and James Neal netted two third-period goals to win the game in spectacular fashion.

The loss was not only the Stars’ home opener, but the night they celebrated their 25th season in Dallas, and losing to an expansion team wasn’t how they planned it.

Tonight at T-Mobile Arena, the Stars have a chance to extract revenge, but they will need to beat a red-hot Golden Knights squad to do it. Vegas has the longest win streak in the NHL with five straight victories and has won eight straight at home.

Conversely, the Stars have struggled away from the American Airlines Center, losing five straight road games. At 3-8-1 Dallas has the worst road record in the NHL. Still, they outplayed the Golden Knights for most of the first matchup, so tonight won’t be easy.

“That was a long time ago,” Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant said. “They have a talented team. They’re an offensive team that comes hard, and they’ve got top-end players like (Tyler) Seguin and (Jamie) Benn. We are going to play our game the best we can, and we know how Dallas is going to play.”

One key for Vegas will be staying out of the penalty box. The Stars have the sixth-best power play in the league, with a 23.9 success rate.

“We have to make sure they make some mistakes with our defense and get them on the transition game,” Gallant said.

The Golden Knights will be without David Perron, William Carrier and Luca Sbisa, who are all listed as day-to-day. Because of that, Vegas recalled forward Stefan Matteau from the Chicago Wolves, who will be in the lineup tonight.

“He had a real good camp with us, and he’s played really well down there (with the Chicago Wolves),” Gallant said. “He’s a William Carrier type of hockey player with a strong, heavy game and goes hard to the net.”

Prediction : Dallas Stars 4, Golden Knights 2

Season record for predictions: 12-8

Puck drops: 7 p.m.

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Radio: Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM

TV: AT&T SportsNet (DirecTV 684, Cox 1313, CenturyLink Prism 1760, Dish Network 5414)

Betting line: Golden Knights minus-1105, Total 6 minus-115 to the under

Golden Knights (15-6-1) (9-1-0 home)

Coach: Gerard Gallant

Goal leader: William Karlsson (13)

Assist leader: Jonathan Marchessault, David Perron and Reilly Smith (13)

Expected goalie: Malcolm Subban (4-0-0, 1.88 goals against average)

Dallas Stars (12-10-1) (3-8-1 away)

Coach: Ken Hitchcock

Goal leader: Tyler Seguin (12)

Assist leader: John Klingberg (17)

Expected goalie: Ben Bishop (10-7-0, 2.76 goals against average)

Golden Knights game day roster

Forwards (12): Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Cody Eakin, Erik Haula, William Karlsson, Brendan Leipsic, Oscar Lindberg, Jonathan Marchessault, Stefan Matteau, James Neal, Tomas Nosek, Reilly Smith and Alex Tuch.

Defensemen (6): Deryk Engelland, Brad Hunt, Brayden McNabb, Colin Miller, Nate Schmidt and Shea Theodore.

Goalies (2): Malcolm Subban and Maxime Lagace