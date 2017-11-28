Police: Poker cage at Bellagio robbed; suspect sought

A Las Vegas Strip resort’s poker cage was robbed this afternoon and an armed suspect is being sought, according to Metro Police spokesman Officer Larry Hadfield.

Officers responded about 3:45 p.m. to the Bellagio, police said.

A masked white man with a gun robbed a cage before fleeing in a silver Chevrolet Cruze, Nevada plates 37D147, police said. No one was injured.

About the time of the robbery, actor James Wood said on Twitter that he was playing poker at the Bellagio when a man walked up with a gun and robbed a cage about 30 feet away from where he was playing.

“[email protected] staff were fantastic. They surrendered the money quietly, so no customers would get hurt. Nobody even realized it was happening. Excellent staff, cool under pressure,” Woods tweeted.

The robbery remains under investigation and further details were not immediately available, Hadfield said.

“We are working with Metro as they investigate this incident,” MGM Resorts International, which owns the Bellagio, said on Twitter.

In March, Sebastian Gonzalez was one of four men who wore animal masks during a heist at a high-end jewelry store at the Bellagio, police said. He told investigators that he was threatened by unidentified men who he said had said to him they’d hurt his family if he didn’t participate.

In July 2014, police arrested a suspect they said robbed $45,000 from the Bellagio, and spent a “wild night on the town.”

In 2010, Anthony Carleo, known as the “biker bandit,” robbed about $1.5 million in casino chips at gunpoint and ran out of the Bellagio wearing a motorcycle helmet.