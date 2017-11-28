Police release sketch of suspect in attack at park

Metro Police today released a sketch of suspect they say tried to sexually assault a jogger at Desert Breeze Park earlier this month.

The victim convinced the man to take money in exchange for letting her go, and she yelled for help as they were getting cash at a nearby business, police said.

Officers were called about 9:45 a.m. on Nov. 11 to the park at 8275 Spring Mountain Road, police said. The victim told investigators she was jogging when a man tackled her from behind.

The man demanded that she remove her clothes and tried to pull off her shorts, but she fought back and offered him money, police said.

They walked to a business across the street to get the money, and the man fled when the woman yelled for help, police said.

The suspect is a black man who appeared to be in his 20s, about 6 feet tall and 170 pounds, police said. He wore a green and red beanie with a fluffy ball on top, a white, gray and black hooded sweatshirt, and black shorts, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 702-828-3421 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestopppersofnv.com.