Suspected DUI driver jumps UNLV curb, hits student

A driver suspected of being impaired jumped a vehicle over a UNLV sidewalk, striking a student Wednesday evening, according to university police.

The driver then tried to flee but struck other vehicles and property before being apprehended and arrested by Metro Police on DUI-related counts, UNLV police said. The student who was struck was rushed to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with injuries not deemed life-threatening.

The incident occurred about 5:20 p.m. at Swenson Street and Harmon Avenue, near the Lied Library police said. The driver was not immediately identified.

Further details were not immediately available.