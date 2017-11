Nevada Highway Patrol gets new chief

CARSON CITY — John O’Rourke, who has worked in the state Department of Public Safety since 1995, has been named chief of the Nevada Highway Patrol.

O’Rourke has been acting chief since the retirement of Dennis Osborn. He begins his official duties Monday after his appointment today by James Wright, director of the public safety.

O’Rourke was named Trooper of the Year for the Mountain Pacific and has been awarded the Gold Star Medal of Valor.