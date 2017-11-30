Prosecutors’ group pushes AG to enforce background-check law

SALT LAKE CITY — Members of the group Prosecutors Against Gun Violence are calling on Nevada's attorney general to enforce a voter-approved ballot initiative expanding background checks for gun purchases to unlicensed dealers.

Clark County District Attorney Steven Wolfson signed the letter that points to the October mass shooting in Las Vegas as the damage one person can do. It's also signed by prosecutors in Los Angeles and New York.

Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt says he can't enforce the law and it would not have stopped shooter Stephen Paddock, who passed background checks.

The measure mandating FBI background checks on private-party gun sales passed by less than 1 percentage point after Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval vetoed a similar measure in 2013.

The group behind the ballot initiative is also suing to try and make the state enforce it.