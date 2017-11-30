Las Vegas Sun

November 30, 2017

Texas Rep. Joe Barton, embarrassed by sex scandal, to retire

Image

J. Scott Applewhite / AP

In this June 14, 2017, file photo, Rep. Joe Barton, R-Texas, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington.

WASHINGTON — Texas Rep. Joe Barton has announced he will retire, after a nude photo of him circulated online and it was revealed he had exchanged sexually charged messages with a supporter.

The announcement Thursday by the veteran Republican came after a Texas newspaper revealed the Facebook conversations Barton had with tea party activist Kelly Canon in which Barton sometimes steered the chats to inappropriate topics, such as asking if she was wearing panties. Barton apologized last week after the photo circulated.

Barton didn't mention the scandal in announcing his retirement. He said he is proud of his service, but "now it is time to step aside and let there be a new voice."