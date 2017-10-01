More than 50 dead, 200 injured in mass shooting on Las Vegas Strip

A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire Sunday night on an outdoor music festival below, killing more than 50 people and wounding in excess of 200, Metro Police said.

Officers confronted the suspect at Mandalay Bay, across the street from the concert grounds, where he was killed, Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said. Authorities identified him as Stephen Paddock, 64, an area resident.

Lombardo said police believed the shooting was a "lone wolf" attack but were looking for a roommate of Paddock for questioning. Police subsequently said they had located the woman, 62-year-old Marilou Danley, and do not believe she was involved in the incident.

Police said they were still looking for a Hyundai Tucson with Nevada plates 114B40.

Dozens of police vehicles swarmed the Strip after authorities received reports of an active shooter near the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Concert-goers reported seeing muzzle flashes from the upper floors of Mandalay Bay and the sound of what they described as automatic gun fire.

“All I heard was a lot of bang, bang, bang, and everybody hit the ground, and everybody started running,” said Patrick Martin, a Southern California resident, who was at the concert with his wife and son.

Kodiak Yazzie, 36, said he and his girlfriend were watching country singer Jason Aldean perform when he heard what sounded like fireworks. The music stopped temporarily and started up again before another round of pops sent the performers ducking for cover and fleeing the stage.

Thousands fled as bursts of gunfire could be heard for more than five minutes, Yazzie said.

"We were all dancing, we were having a good time, all of a sudden I heard all of these shots," said Candace LaRosa, 48, of Huntington Beach, Calif. She said that she thought it was a part of a fireworks show. "It was just mass, mass blood everywhere."

President Donald Trump tweeted: "My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!"

With at least 50 deaths, a total that could rise, the shooting is already the worst in U.S. history. The previous most deadly occurred in June 2016 at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., where 49 people were killed.

Some officers responding to the shooting took cover behind their vehicles while others carrying assault rifles ran into Mandalay Bay.

Lombardo said social media reports of shooters at other resorts and of explosions on the Strip were both false. He said the only explosion that occurred was set off by SWAT officers gaining entry to the room where the shooter was firing.

Witnesses said they saw multiple victims and dozens of ambulances near the concert venue.

"We were watching the concert having a great time, then we heard what sounded like firecrackers," witness Joe Pitz said. "I guess it was an automatic weapon going off but it literally sounded like firecrackers."

"Then soon enough there was commotion on the Mandalay Bay side of the stage. They were motioning for medics to come and safety people to come and Jason Aldean ran off the stage," he said.

"Everybody in the vicinity went down. I don't know if they were ducking or if they were but it was chaos," Pitz said.

Another witness, Monique Dumas, said, "I was thinking it was fireworks, but then you realized that's not what it is because people are crouched and they're screaming. We just wanted to stay together so we held hands and ran together. Then every time we would hear shooting we would duck and keep running."

Gabe Allen, who identified himself as a restaurant manager from Boise, Idaho, said a friend standing within arm’s length of him was shot in the knee by what sounded like automatic gunfire from Mandalay Bay.

Waiting outside Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where his friend was being treated, Allen said he initially thought the gunshots were fireworks, but when the second stream of shots rang out, it became clear the crowd was being fired upon. He videotaped much of the violence on his phone — the segment lasted about five minutes.

Allen said he began trying to aid people who’d been hit, including a man bleeding badly from the head. He said it appeared the man had died, so he moved on to help other injured people.

Asked how he was coping with the tragedy emotionally, Allen said, “I’m honestly not really feeling anything right now. It was just all so surreal.”

Allen was one of several festival goers who streamed into Sunrise, some of them bleeding and brought to the hospital by private vehicles.

MGM Resorts International, which owns Mandalay Bay, issued a statement: “This evening there was a tragic active-shooter situation at the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. Law enforcement and emergency personnel responded quickly to the incident and secured the scene. Law enforcement requested that we put hotels in the vicinity on lockdown to ensure guest safety. We will provide more information as it becomes available.”

Gov. Brian Sandoval tweeted: “A tragic & heinous act of violence has shaken the ‪#Nevada family. Our prayers are w/ the victims & all affected by this act of cowardice.”

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman tweeted: “Pray for Las Vegas. Thank you to all our first responders out there now.”

Authorities shut down part of the Strip and Interstate 15. The Strip will be closed down until at least 7 a.m., a Metro officer said.

The Flamingo and Cromwell casinos, which were closed after the shooting, reopened about 3 a.m., and Caesars Palace let hotel guests back in. About the same time, most Strip pedestrian bridges north of Harmon Avenue were reported to be open. Casinos were letting people out, but most were only allowing hotel guests to enter.

Some flights destined for the McCarran International Airport also were diverted because of the shooting.

Clark County schools will be open on Monday, but absences will be excused for any students affected by the incident, officials said. Some buses are expected to be late because of road closures, officials said.

Las Vegas Sun reporters Ricardo Torres-Cortez, April Corbin, Jesse Granger, Thomas Moore Ric Anderson, Brock Radke and Mick Akers, along with the Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this story.