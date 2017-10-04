Gambling regulators eye records of Las Vegas killer

Nevada gambling regulators are poring through records to try to find out more about the high stakes gambler who fatally shot 59 people attending a country music festival in Las Vegas.

Investigators with the state's Gaming Control Board are looking for any disputes Stephen Paddock may have had as a casino patron and for mandatory transaction reports he made involving more than $10,000.

Board chairman A.G. Burnett said in an interview that investigators so far can't characterize his gambling habits.

They're also looking for information about Paddock's girlfriend, Marilou Danley.

Burnett says board investigators can obtain records about players from casinos and their corporate owners.

He says the FBI also has access to that information.