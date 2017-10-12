Supreme Court to hear sports-betting arguments in December

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a case that could legalize sports betting across the country on Dec. 4, according to a calendar published by the court.

The Supreme Court decided to hear the case, Christie v. NCAA, in June. “Christie” refers to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and the case is an attempt by that state to overturn a lower court’s ruling that blocked an attempt to legalize sports betting in the Garden State.

The case involves the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA), passed in 1992, which prohibits sports betting nationwide except for four states: Nevada, Montana, Delaware and New Jersey.

However, the law mandated that sports betting be offered within a year of the law’s passage, something New Jersey failed to do. The state has since changed its mind.

The case has caught the attention of numerous parties across the country and the world, including the American Gaming Association (AGA). The legalization of sports betting has been a major legislative initiative of the lobbying group.

Approximately 13 different individuals or groups — including the AGA — have filed amicus curiae briefs in the case. An amicus curiae brief is information that may be of help in the case but has not been provided by the parties directly involved.

The list of groups include the European Sports Security Association, the National Governor’s Association, the New Sports Economy institute, West Virginia and 17 other states as well as the governors of Kentucky, Maryland and North Dakota.

The Supreme Court does not provide a specific time or date for when it will release opinions on cases it hears. However, according the court’s website, “all cases argued during a Term of Court are decided before the summer recess begins, usually by the end of June.”