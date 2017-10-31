Nevada gaming revenue up 3.25 percent in September

State gaming revenue was up 3.25 percent — $948,991,121 to $979,859,876 — in September compared to same month a year ago, according to the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Revenue rose 4.67 percent at casinos on the Las Vegas Strip, while it was up .02 percent in downtown Las Vegas, up 2.7 percent in Laughlin and down 8.28 percent in North Las Vegas. Revenue was down 6.17 percent at casinos on Boulder Highway and up 8.99 percent in Mesquite.

Revenue in Reno rose 9.16 percent, and Sparks saw an increase of .51 percent. North Lake Tahoe revenue grew by 16.53 percent, while the rest of Washoe County was up 10.78 percent. In South Lake Tahoe, revenue dipped 2.96 percent.

In Elko County, revenue was up 5.21 percent, and Carson Valley revenue increased 4.48 percent. The Carson Valley includes Carson City, Gardnerville, Minden and all other areas of Douglas County, except South Lake Tahoe.

Michael Lawton, senior research analyst with the Tax and License Division of the Gaming Control Board, said there were a number of reasons for the statewide increase in revenue.

“This month’s statewide increase was driven by nonbaccarat table win up $17.1 million (twenty-one was up $4.7 million, craps up $8.4 million, roulette up $1.1 million and sports up $3.4 million) and slots which were up $9.4 million,” Lawton said.

Lawton said baccarat revenue was up 4.7 percent, or $4.3 million, on volumes which were also up $278.9 million, or 49.5 percent.

But the month's baccarat revenue had a difficult time competing against the numbers from last September. “Hold (for baccarat) was 11.54 percent versus a very strong hold of 16.49 percent last year,” Lawton said.

Nevada set a record for sports betting volume at $558.4 million, Lawton said. It beat the previous record set in November 2015 of $557.4 million. “The sports pool win amount of $44.4 million was the fifth highest total ever,” he said.

Based on September’s gaming revenue, the state collected $58,846,547 in gaming taxes and fees in October, a decrease of 7.19 percent — $4,558,197 — compared to October 2016.

Revenue statistics collected by the Gaming Control Board can be viewed here.