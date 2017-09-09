Motorcyclist killed in Saturday morning crash near Strip

Published Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 | 1:21 p.m.
Updated 4 hours, 36 minutes ago
A speeding motorcyclist is dead following a crash on Dean Martin Drive and Tropicana Avenue, according to Metro Police.
The 24-year-old Las Vegas man failed to ride through a curve, went off-road through a chain-linked fence, and was thrown from his motorcycle, striking a pole, police said. He died at University Medical Center.
Officers and medics responded to the single-vehicle crash at 10:36 a.m., police said.
The motorcyclist, who was riding a 2008 Suzuki GSXR 600, was the 88th traffic fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction.