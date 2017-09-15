School Board OKs up to $14 million in new budget cuts

The Clark County School Board approved up to $13.9 million in new cuts as it grapples with a budget shortfall of up to $60 million.

The board expects the new round of cuts approved Thursday will save the district about $7 million to $13.9 million.

The cuts come from the elimination of more than 272 positions and various services.

Schools are expected to make a combined $17.4 million in cuts to individual budgets as well.

Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky says they have been working hard on "trying to prevent more cuts to schools."

The board approved $43 million in cuts last month, and it's likely to approve more at the end of this month.