U.S. agent out at BLM after Burning Man probe

SALT LAKE CITY — Authorities say a federal agent is no longer an employee of the Bureau of Land Management after he was scrutinized for his behavior at the counterculture Burning Man festival.

BLM spokeswoman Megan Crandall told The Associated Press today that Daniel Love no longer works for the agency.

She did not answer questions about the timing or circumstances, citing federal privacy laws.

A lawyer for Love did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Love was employed Aug. 24, when a Department of Interior investigative report found he gave numerous stones held in a national park theft investigation to colleagues and a contractor.

Investigators previously faulted Love for using his influence to get Burning Man tickets.

Daniel Love played a command role in federal agents' 2014 standoff with Nevada rancher and states' rights figure Cliven Bundy.