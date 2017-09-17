Recipe: The lasagna at Trevi

Courtesy

Trevi, an Italian stalwart inside the Forum Shops, prides itself on “authentic and approachable favorites.”

In the realm of Italian food, nothing fits that description better than lasagna. A heavy plate of the savory, cheesy comfort food is great for a lazy Sunday or busy weeknight, and this recipe packs in plenty of fresh herbs and garlic and a splash of wine along with rich beef ragout.

Enjoy it straight out of the oven, or make a couple and keep one frozen for unexpected company.

For tomato purée

• 3/4 gallon canned peeled tomatoes

• 2 tbsp kosher salt

1. Purée tomatoes and salt in a blender and reserve.

For beef ragout

• 1/2 lb butter, cubed

• 3/4 lb carrots

• 3/4 lb celery

• 3/4 lb yellow onion

• 7 1/2 lbs 80% lean ground beef

• 1 1/2 tbsp kosher salt

• 1/2 tsp ground black pepper

• 3/4 qt red wine

• 1/2 gallon tomato purée

Dice all the vegetables into 1/4 -inch pieces.

1. In a large skillet, melt butter over medium heat.

2. Add carrots, celery and onions and cook until golden brown.

3. Add ground beef, salt and pepper, breaking mixture down with your hands as it goes into the skillet. Cook until browned, breaking meat down more along the way so there are no large chunks. (Use a heavy-gauge wire whisk to break it up if needed.)

4. Once beef is cooked, drain excess liquid from skillet. Put back on medium-high heat, add wine and mix in well, cooking until it reduces by half.

5. Add purée, bring to a simmer and continue cooking on low for 25 to 30 minutes. When ragout is thickened, cool and reserve.

For cheese mix

• 1 lb ricotta

• 1 oz mozzarella, shredded

• 1 oz grated Parmesan

• 1/2 tbsp kosher salt

• 1/2 tsp ground black pepper

• 1/2 tsp fresh parsley, chopped fine

• 1/2 tsp fresh basil, julienned

• 1/8 tsp fresh garlic, chopped

1. Combine all ingredients in large bowl and mix well.

2. Cool and reserve.

Additional ingredients and directions

• 5 lasagna sheets, blanched

• 3 oz mozzarella, shredded

1. At the bottom of a 12-by-20-inch casserole dish, evenly spread 1⁄8 cup of the remaining tomato purée.

2. Cover sauce with one of the pasta sheets, tearing and overlapping segments at the center if it’s too wide to fit.

3. Crumble in an even layer of ragout and then an even layer of cheese mix.

4. Drizzle on 1⁄2 cup of tomato purée.

5. Place another sheet of lasagna on top and press down to evenly distribute filling. Repeat Steps 2-5 three more times.

6. On the last sheet, drizzle 1⁄8 cup of tomato purée.

7. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cover pan with wax paper and foil and bake for 90 minutes. Then check the internal temperature to ensure it has reached 165 degrees.

8. Remove covering, spread shredded mozzarella over the top of the lasagna and return to oven for an additional 10 minutes or until cheese is melted and browned.