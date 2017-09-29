Nevada gaming revenue jumps nearly 15 percent in August

Gaming revenue in Nevada jumped 14.91 percent in August — from $861,137,241 to $989,510,649 — compared to the same month last year, according to the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Each month, the board collects and releases revenue numbers for casinos with 15 or more slot and video poker machines. The board also breaks out the numbers by location.

In Clark County, revenue for August also fared well. The Strip saw an increase of 21.35 percent, downtown Las Vegas was up 13.4 percent, North Las Vegas grew by 1.74 percent and Laughlin was up 6.94 percent. The Boulder Strip and Mesquite were up .83 percent and 10.57 percent, respectively.

Michael Lawton, senior research analyst with the Tax and License Division of the Gaming Control Board, said the Floyd Mayweather Jr.-Conor McGregor fight helped push up the numbers.

“Obviously, everyone knew it was going to be a big sports betting month,” Lawton said.

Most of the rest of Nevada also did well compared to August 2016.

In Reno, revenue grew 11.92 percent, while Sparks was up 7.45 percent and North Lake Tahoe rose 10.39 percent; the rest of Washoe County was down 1.87 percent.

In South Lake Tahoe, revenue grew 7.02 percent, and Elko County was up 7.04 percent. The Carson Valley area saw an increase of 8.98 percent. Carson Valley numbers include Carson City, Gardnerville, Minden and all other areas of Douglas County, except South Lake Tahoe.

August gaming revenue generated gaming taxes and fees of $50,426,329, compared to $47,530,853 in 2016. That’s an increase of 6.09 percent, or $2,895,476.

View all of the revenue numbers and statistics the Gaming Control Board collects here.