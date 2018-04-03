Lake Tahoe records greatest March snow recovery in 27 years

ASSOCIATED PRESS

RENO — Officials say Lake Tahoe is holding enough water to supply Reno for as many as three years.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports Reno Chief Deputy Water Master Dave Wathen said Monday Lake Tahoe is within about a foot of its legal storage limit with more rain and snow on the way.

That means officials are already releasing water into the Truckee River because they anticipate coming runoff will replenish the lake.

The snowpack in the Lake Tahoe and Truckee River basins increased by 43 percentage points during March. The Carson Basin jumped 46 points, the Walker Basin 47 and the Humboldt Basin 21.

That after snow levels were near historic lows on March 1.

It was the greatest March snowpack recovery at Lake Tahoe since 1991.