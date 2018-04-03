Police: Man stabbed in head in downtown Las Vegas

Metro Police say a man was stabbed in the head by his girlfriend's father.

Police Lt. David Gordon says the man was taken to a hospital after the stabbing today in downtown Las Vegas.

Gordon says the victim told police he was walking with his girlfriend when her father "came up and stabbed him." The victim and his girlfriend then walked to the Golden Nugget casino-hotel, where security contacted authorities.

Gordon says the victim is in his 50s and his injury is not life-threatening. He says police are still looking for the suspect.