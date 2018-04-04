New Amazon facility to create 1,000 jobs in North Las Vegas

Amazon today announced plans to open its largest facility in Nevada in North Las Vegas, creating more than 1,000 full-time jobs.

The three-story, 2.4 million-square-foot customer fulfillment center, Amazon’s third major logistics facility in North Las Vegas, will be located near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Workers will pack and ship small items, such as books, electronics and toys. The facility will feature technology such as Amazon robotics to assist employees in fulfilling orders.

“The rapidly expanding presence of Amazon in North Las Vegas speaks to the relationship the city has cultivated with the company and the ease and speed of doing business in North Las Vegas, efforts that are paying off in dividends by creating thousands of jobs for our hardworking residents and growing our city’s tax base,” North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee said.

Sanjay Shah, Amazon’s vice president of North America customer fulfillment, said Amazon was excited to “continue innovating in a state committed to providing great opportunities for jobs and customer experience. Nevada has a talented workforce, and we are happy to add to the more than 3,000 associates already serving customers in the state.”

The fulfillment center, scheduled to open in the middle of next year, will be on Sloan Lane, between Ann Road and Tropical Parkway.

Development in the area is the direct result of the city’s vision and initiative to launch the Northeast Interceptor Project, a $43 million sewer and road extension project, city officials said.