Sandoval bucks Trump’s plan for troops on the border

Andrew Harnik / AP

RENO — Gov. Brian Sandoval opposes President Donald Trump's current proposal to send thousands of National Guard members to the U.S.-Mexico border to help federal officials fight illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

Sandoval's press secretary Mary-Sarah Kinner said in an email to The Associated Press on Friday the Trump administration hasn't contacted the Republican governor's office about the idea.

But she said Sandoval doesn't believe the current proposal would be "an appropriate use of the Nevada National Guard."

Trump wants to send 2,000 to 4,000 Guard members to the border. And the Republican governors of Arizona, New Mexico and Texas back the deployment.

Kinner said the Nevada Guard has participated in past border security missions that involved both a "surveillance and life-saving mission." She said Sandoval would be willing to consider the move if it was "consistent with life-saving missions."