Prop bets on NFL Draft drawing interest at Las Vegas sports books

AP Photo/Mike Stewart

Which Georgia running back will be selected first in the NFL Draft at the end of the month: Sony Michel or Nick Chubb?

In Nevada, you can place a wager on the outcome. There are at least 30 proposition bets at William Hill US on the NFL Draft, which begins April 26. The props were posted this week.

The Michel-Chubb prop has been one of the most popular matchups, said Nick Bogdanovich, the group’s Director of Trading. Michel is a minus-270 (risking $2.70 to win $1) favorite as of Friday after opening as a small underdog.

The maximum bet is $500.

“People are betting Michel like they already know the draft is over,” Bogdanovich said.

This is the second year William Hill has taken bets on the draft. Last year, despite the props being released on short notice, they drew significant interest.

The reasoning is twofold, Bogdanovich said. Firstly, football is the most-wagered on sport and patrons are anxiously awaiting the season to begin in September. More important, the draft has blossomed into must-watch television.

“People are betting (the props) left and right,” Bogdanovich said.

William Hill broke even last year on the draft-themed bets with about four outcomes as the deciding factor, he said. He expects a similar result this year.

It’s expected to be a quarterback-heavy first round with experts projecting the likes of UCLA’s Josh Rosen and USC’s Sam Darnold to be top picks. But will there by five quarterbacks taken in the first round?

“Yes” is a slight favorite and listed at minus-120.

Bogdanovich said another prop being heavily wagered on is the amount of Southeastern Conference players selected in the initial two rounds. The number is 19.5 with “over” priced at plus-130 (risking $1 to win $1.30).

There’s one prop involving the local Mountain West Conference: Player to be drafted first between San Diego State’s Rashaad Penny and USC’s Ronald Jones II. Jones is a minus-250 favorite.

“This is still in its infancy,” Bogdanovich said. “There is a learning curve for both the bettor and the bookmaker.”

Here are the rest of the props:

