Former tax preparer filed false income tax returns, authorities say

A Las Vegas woman slated to go to trial this summer on charges of filing false federal income tax returns is facing up to 45 years in prison, according to the U.S. attorney for Nevada.

Martha Williams, 40, a former tax preparer at Across the Board Management Co., was charged today with 15 counts of aiding and assisting in the preparation and filing of false federal income tax returns, officials said.

The crimes, which cost the government $146,542, were allegedly perpetrated from 2011 to 2013, officials said.

Authorities allege Williams “knowingly prepared fraudulent” tax forms for customers, which resulted in lesser payment amounts and subsequent inflated returns.

Williams, who today appeared in front of a federal judge, will go to trial on June 19, officials said. If convicted, she faces up to three years behind bars and a $100,000 fine for each charge.

The case was investigated by the IRS, officials said.