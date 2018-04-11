Golden Knights rule out Perron for playoff opener

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

The Golden Knights drop the puck for the Stanley Cup playoffs tonight at T-Mobile Arena, but they won’t be at full strength.

The Knights will be without David Perron, who leads the team with 50 assists, when they face the Los Angeles Kings, coach Gerard Gallant said this morning.

Perron has missed the last six games of the season with an undisclosed injury but has been a full participant at practice, so his absence tonight comes as a surprise. He is third on the Golden Knights with 66 points (16 goals and 50 assists).

“He’s a good player and had a great season for us,” Gallant said. “I wish we could play him, but he’s not quite ready.”

Gallant said Perron is considered day-to-day going forward, as is defenseman Luca Sbisa.

In his absence, the Golden Knights are expected to play Alex Tuch on the second line alongside James Neal and Erik Haula.

“It’s exciting,” Neal said. “Obviously we battled all year for this opportunity and this chance to give ourselves home ice advantage. To be where we are here, starting at home and comfortable, is going to be huge for us.”

The NHL’s top-scoring line of William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith will be back together tonight for Vegas, with the third line expected to consist of Tomas Tatar, Cody Eakin and Ryan Carpenter, and the fourth line of Tomas Nosek, Oscar Lindberg and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare.

“You can tell the guys are a little sharper this morning,” Bellemare said. “I’m not going to lie, it’s the first playoff game for the franchise, so obviously everybody is going to be a little bit extra excited.”

Neal said he hoped to get an afternoon nap in before going to the arena but that he was so excited, it might be difficult.

“That’s playoff hockey,” Collin Miller said. “Everyone is hitting, and it’s a little faster and a little more intense. I think if you have the puck and are making plays, you’re going to get hit. But if you still have the puck, then you’re alright with that.”

Prediction: Golden Knights 3, Kings 2 in OT

Season record for predictions: 38-26

Puck drops: 7 p.m.

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Radio: Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM

TV: AT&T SportsNet (DirecTV 684, Cox 1313, CenturyLink Prism 1760)

Betting line: Golden Knights minus-140, Total 5.5 minus-125 to the under

Golden Knights (51-24-7) (29-10-2 home)

Coach: Gerard Gallant

Goal leader: William Karlsson (43)

Assist leader: David Perron (50)

Expected goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury (29-13-4, 2.24 goals against average)

Los Angeles Kings (45-29-8) (22-14-5 away)

Coach: John Stevens

Goal leader: Anze Kopitar (35)

Assist leader: Anze Kopitar (57)

Expected goalie: Jonathan Quick (33-28-3, 2.40 goals against average)

Golden Knights expected game day roster

Forwards (12): Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Ryan Carpenter, William Carrier, Cody Eakin, William Karlsson, Oscar Lindberg, Jonathan Marchessault, James Neal, Tomas Nosek, Reilly Smith, Tomas Tatar and Alex Tuch.

Defensemen (6): Deryk Engelland, Brayden McNabb, Jon Merrill, Colin Miller, Nate Schmidt and Shea Theodore.

Goalies (2): Marc-Andre Fleury and Malcolm Subban