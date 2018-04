Man wounded in shooting at west valley house

A man was wounded and a person was detained this afternoon after a shooting inside a west valley house, according to Metro Police.

The shooting was reported at 2:25 p.m. in the 9800 block of Pioneer Avenue, near Desert Inn Road and Grand Canyon Drive, Officer Larry Hadfield said.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center in unknown condition, Hadfield said.

A person was detained, but further details were not immediately available.