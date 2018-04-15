‘ Workplace violence’: Strip worker kills 1, critically injures another at picnic

A Strip hotel employee walked up to a picnic held by coworkers at a south valley park and opened fire, killing a woman and critically injuring a man, according to Metro Police.

The suspected gunman, later identified by police as Anthony Wrobel, 42, a Venetian employee, was wanted by police late Saturday and his vehicle had been located at McCarran International Airport, said Lt. Ray Spencer via online briefing.

Shortly before 6 p.m., Wrobel walked up to a table occupied by hotel executives at Sunset Park, 3601 E. Sunset Road, and opened fire, wounding an executive and a Venetian employee.

The fatal victim is a woman in her 50s, while a man, also in his 50s, was rushed to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition, Spencer said. It wasn't immediately clear which victim was the executive or the hotel employee.

The shooting was not a random and deemed "workplace violence" by investigators, as the victims appeared to had been targeted, Spencer said.

Wrobel stands about 5 feet 9 inches and weighs about 200 pounds, police said.

Further details were not immediately available late Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at [email protected] To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppesrofnv.com.