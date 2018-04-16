New name: Baseball club will retire 51s brand when it moves to Summerlin

Minor league baseball will have a different feel in Las Vegas come 2019.

The Triple-A club will move from its longtime home of Cashman Field in downtown Las Vegas to the new $150 million Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin. The franchise will also have a new affiliation, as its player developmental agreement with the New York Mets will conclude.

The team announced today it will also change its name in 2019, retiring 51s after nearly 20 seasons and launching a “Name the Team Sweepstakes” for community feedback on a new brand.

“Our ownership group, The Howard Hughes Corporation, wants the transition to be a home run complete with a new name and new logo,” said Don Logan, the 51s president and COO in a statement.

The franchise was initially called the Las Vegas Stars when it arrived in Southern Nevada in 1983. After 18 seasons, the Stars became the 51s — as in Area 51.

Suggestions will be accepted at the team’s site and Facebook page through April 30. On May 3, it will randomly select one fan who participated in the sweepstakes for a $500 shopping spree of team gear at the new stadium.

“This should be a community guided process and we love the fact that our fans will be involved with this procedure,” Logan said.

