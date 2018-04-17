Police to increase patrols in wake of car thefts at UNLV

An increase of auto-related crimes on the UNLV campus last month has prompted university police to increase its patrols.

UNLV Police Services said today that it has “identified a pattern of auto-related crimes” in April, including theft, attempted theft, burglary, vandalism and tampering at several locations on campus.

Officials are warning the university community to be vigilant, recommending motorists to remove keys, roll up windows, lock vehicles, and to never leave them unattended.

Valuables should be kept out of sight, and vehicles should be moved regularly, while anti-theft devices also were recommended, police said.

To expedite calls to UNLV police, students and staff can program the department’s phone number, 702-895-3669. The Police Department Emergency Communications Center app is available on iTunes and Google Play Store.

Anyone with information on the crimes can call 702-895-3668.