Two arrested in North Las Vegas convenience store robberies

Tips from the public led to the arrest of two men in a pair of armed robberies at North Las Vegas convenience stores earlier this month, police announced today.

Damian Torchy, 30, and Daniel Parker, 36, were booked Tuesday at the Las Vegas Detention Center on two counts each of robbery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery, police said.

Police previously released surveillance images they say show Torchy at the stores that were robbed on April 3.

In the first hold-up, a man took a carton of cigarettes shortly before 5 a.m. from a store in the 600 block of Losee Road, police said. About three hours later, the same person walked into a store in the 500 block of Centennial Parkway and took cigarettes and about $300 in cash, police said.

Police said they later learned Parker was involved in the robberies, but they didn’t say what role he allegedly played.