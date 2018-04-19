Man accused of fondling UNLV student arrested

A man accused of fondling a UNLV student in a campus parking lot Tuesday morning has been arrested, according to university authorities.

Dangelo Clark, 29, today was arrested on counts of simple battery, open and gross lewdness and trespassing, police said. This afternoon he was in the process of being booked at the Clark County Detention Center.

Police allege that about 10:10 a.m. Tuesday, Clark approached the victim from behind at the Lot L parking area, grabbed her and fondled her.

The incident, as well as a rash of car thefts and break-ins on campus, had prompted an increased police presence.

Anyone with information about the crimes can call police at 702-895-3668.