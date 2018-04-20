Best Bets: Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, the Stray Cats and more for your Las Vegas weekend

From West Coast hip-hop to heavy metal legends to a rockabilly extravaganza, the sounds of Las Vegas are all over the map this weekend. Curate your own personal soundtrack with these musical options.

VANCE JOY You might not know that the Pearl theater at the Palms, already a favorite concert venue for many locals and tourists, was recently updated and upgraded with new seating and finishes and renovated VIP skyboxes, among other improvements. That means it’s time to revisit this sonic standout. On Friday night you can catch rising Australian singer-songwriter Vance Joy (“Riptide,” “Fire and the Flood”). April 20, info at palms.com.

420 ROLL IT UP Ice Cube headlines this rap music mini-festival at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday’s cannabis holiday, with support from Cypress Hill featuring Mixmaster Mike, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Baby Bash. April 20, info at unlvtickets.com.

JENNIFER LOPEZ: ALL I HAVE J.Lo was just added to the all-star lineup of entertainers scheduled to perform at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards on April 26 at Mandalay Bay Events Center. She’s closing out the latest run of her resident show at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood this weekend, but she’ll be back in mid-May. April 20-21, info at caesars.com.

Related content The Sun's event calendar

LAS RAGEOUS The second annual Las Rageous hard rock festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center features bigger bands and more of them—more than 15 acts over two days. A Perfect Circle, Five Finger Death Punch and Judas Priest lead the way. April 20-21, info at dlvec.com.

VIVA LAS VEGAS ROCKABILLY WEEKEND There will plenty of live music all weekend long at the Orleans during the 21st Viva Las Vegas event, but Saturday pushes it over the top with Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Duane Eddy, 82-year-old icon Jerry Lee Lewis and the reunited Stray Cats. April 20-22, info at vivalasvegas.net.