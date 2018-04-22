Catholic Charities seeks help for ‘Feed Vegas’ event

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada needs volunteers and donations for “Feed Vegas” on April 26.

Feed Vegas, which falls on the group’s 77th anniversary, aims to end hunger for one day in Las Vegas. It’s from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at the St. Vincent Lied Dining Facility, 1511 N. Las Vegas Blvd.

About 13 percent of Clark County’s population are food insecure, according to Three Square. However, those living in some zips codes — 89115, 89156 and 89117, for instance — have food insecure percentages over the county’s average, including 89106 at 26.5 percent.

“Feed Vegas has been created as a way to celebrate a long-standing tradition of hosting a special gourmet meal for our community members as well as take a legitimate step towards ending hunger in the Las Vegas Valley,” said Deacon Tom Roberts, the Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada President and CEO, in a statement. “Every journey starts with a single step or in our case, a single day.”

Catholic Charities spends $2.50 per meal to feed the hungry. Monetary donations can be made through the Catholic Charities website or by using Amazon Smiles. They also need food donations and volunteers.

“We understand that this isn’t an issue that can be solved in a single day, which is why we’re calling on the Las Vegas community for help,” Roberts said. “Each meal we serve costs us approximately $2.50. That means even a small donation can help us a provide a nutritious meal to a lot of people.”