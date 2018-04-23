Nevada pot sales in February continue to outpace projections

Related content More marijuana legalization coverage from the Sun

State officials say February was another good month for marijuana sales in Nevada.

A Department of Taxation report issued Monday says taxable sales of adult-use marijuana topped $35.3 million for the month, up 9 percent from January but short of the $35.8 million sold in December.

Chief state economist Bill Anderson says February was the third-largest sales month in the eight months since recreational-use sales began last July.

Anderson says taxes on medicinal and recreational marijuana brought in just under $6 million.

Sales have surpassed projections every month, and Anderson says the nearly $42 million in tax revenue from those sales is already nearing the $50.3 million projected for the entire year.

Nevada has 316 certified medical and recreational pot sales outlets in five of the state's 17 counties.

Editor’s note: Brian Greenspun, the CEO, publisher and editor of the Las Vegas Sun, has an ownership interest in Essence Cannabis Dispensary.