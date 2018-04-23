Las Vegas Sun

Nevada pot sales in February continue to outpace projections

Alyssa Justino helps Michael Brousseau as he shops at Exhale Nevada dispensary during a dispensary bus tour sponsored by the Las Vegas Medical Marijuana Association Friday, April 20, 2018.

State officials say February was another good month for marijuana sales in Nevada.

A Department of Taxation report issued Monday says taxable sales of adult-use marijuana topped $35.3 million for the month, up 9 percent from January but short of the $35.8 million sold in December.

Chief state economist Bill Anderson says February was the third-largest sales month in the eight months since recreational-use sales began last July.

Anderson says taxes on medicinal and recreational marijuana brought in just under $6 million.

Sales have surpassed projections every month, and Anderson says the nearly $42 million in tax revenue from those sales is already nearing the $50.3 million projected for the entire year.

Nevada has 316 certified medical and recreational pot sales outlets in five of the state's 17 counties.

Editor’s note: Brian Greenspun, the CEO, publisher and editor of the Las Vegas Sun, has an ownership interest in Essence Cannabis Dispensary.