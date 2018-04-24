Golden Knights to play San Jose on Thursday in Las Vegas

John Locher/AP

The Golden Knights will drop the puck for their second-round series against the San Jose Sharks at 7 p.m. Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.

The game will be televised on NBC Sports Network (channel 220 on DirecTV, 159 on Dish, 1038 on Cox and 640 on CenturyLink Prism).

Vegas has waited a week for the announcement after sweeping the Los Angeles Kings 4-0 in the first round, which concluded April 17.

The NHL has not announced the rest of the second-round schedule, likely awaiting the result of Wednesday’s Game 7 matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Golden Knights will host the Sharks for the first two games of the series before heading to San Jose for Games 3 and 4. With nine days between games, the team has practiced longer than usual in an attempt to stay in playoff form.

The Sharks are dealing with the same issue, as they swept the Anaheim Ducks in their first-round series.

“They’re in the same boat, so that’s the good thing,” Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant said. “I’m glad we’re not playing a team that’s just finishing the series up with only two or three days off. We’ll see what happens.”

The Golden Knights were 3-0-1 this season against the Sharks, with their only loss coming in overtime on March 22.

“It’s going to be tough, but the players are going to be fired up,” Gallant said. “It’s a playoff game, so I think both teams will come out playing well.”