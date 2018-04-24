UNLV football lands another recruit from local power Liberty

The UNLV football program received a verbal commitment tonight from local defensive back Austin Fiaseu of Liberty High School.

For the second straight year, the Rebels are in line to sign one of the best players — if not the best player — from powerhouse Liberty. Quarterback Kenyon Oblad, the state’s all-time leading passer, was part of the UNLV 2018 recruiting class.

Liberty is the eight-time defending Sunrise Region champions and has been ranked nationally in the top-25 the past two seasons. They play a national schedule and have defeated significant out-of-state competition.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Fiaseu had 34 tackles, three interceptions and two sacks last season. He’s labeled as being an aggressive defender.

“I’d like to announce that I will be staying home to fight for my city! 110% committed to UNLV,” Fiaseu posted on Twitter.

He also had a scholarship offer from UNR.

He’s not the only Fiaseu the Rebels have offered a scholarship to. Younger brother, Zyrus, played both ways for Liberty in 2017 as a freshman, and will be heavily recruited in the next few years.

