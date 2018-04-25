Authorities investigating 3 child kidnapping attempts in Reno area

RENO — Law enforcement agencies are investigating whether three recent kidnapping attempts in the Reno area are linked.

KRNV-TV reports officials from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, Reno police and Sparks police met on Tuesday to go over possible evidence.

Reno police Lt. Zack Thew says that as of right now, they do not have any evidence that confirms or denies whether the three kidnapping attempts in the last two weeks are related.

The first attempt was reported on April 10 in the Spanish Springs community.

The second attempt was reported on April 14 and the third was reported on April 23.

The two latest attempts occurred in Reno.

Children between the ages of 2 and 13 were targeted in the three incidents.