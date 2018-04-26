Corks and Forks raises nearly $200K for Planned Parenthood

The ninth annual Corks and Forks fundraiser for Planned Parenthood of Southern Nevada helped raise more than $188,000 for the two locations in the Las Vegas Valley. Funds from the April 18 event at Hard Rock Hotel, along with public donations, enable the organization to provide services locally, said Vicki Cowart, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Rocky Mountains. Services include STI testing, birth control and abortion, but also cervical cancer screening, breast exams and comprehensive routine gynecological exams to more than 10,000 patients each year.

Additionally, the funds help support outreach programs like Promotores de Salud, which goes into the Latino community and educates parents, grandparents and children on reproductive health.

“It’s not just about providing free services, it’s about educating people so they can take charge of their life and make informed decisions,” said Rosita Castillo, program director for Promotores de Salud.

For those who couldn’t attend the event, there are several other ways to get involved, including volunteering and donating. For more information, visit plannedparenthood.org.