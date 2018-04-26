Las Vegas Sun

April 26, 2018

Corks and Forks raises nearly $200K for Planned Parenthood

Steve Marcus

People are reflected in a mirror during 9th annual Corks and Forks Gala for Planned Parenthood Southern Nevada at the Hard Rock Wednesday, April 18, 2018. This year’s event recognized Jan Jones Blackhurst and featured speaker Dr. Willie Parker.

Corks and Forks Gala for Planned Parenthood

Jan Jones Blackhurst, executive vice president of Public Policy & Corporate Responsibility at Caesars Entertainment and former Las Vegas Mayor, speaks during 9th annual Corks and Forks Gala for Planned Parenthood Southern Nevada at the Hard Rock Wednesday, April 18, 2018. Launch slideshow »

The ninth annual Corks and Forks fundraiser for Planned Parenthood of Southern Nevada helped raise more than $188,000 for the two locations in the Las Vegas Valley. Funds from the April 18 event at Hard Rock Hotel, along with public donations, enable the organization to provide services locally, said Vicki Cowart, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Rocky Mountains. Services include STI testing, birth control and abortion, but also cervical cancer screening, breast exams and comprehensive routine gynecological exams to more than 10,000 patients each year.

Additionally, the funds help support outreach programs like Promotores de Salud, which goes into the Latino community and educates parents, grandparents and children on reproductive health.

“It’s not just about providing free services, it’s about educating people so they can take charge of their life and make informed decisions,” said Rosita Castillo, program director for Promotores de Salud.

For those who couldn’t attend the event, there are several other ways to get involved, including volunteering and donating. For more information, visit plannedparenthood.org.