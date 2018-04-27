Barry Manilow announces new residency at Westgate Las Vegas

Tom Donoghue / DonoghuePhotography.com

Barry Manilow is ready to take a chance again on Las Vegas. The Grammy, Tony and Emmy Award-winning singer and songwriter announced today on CBS’ “The Talk” that he’s returning to the Vegas stage next month at Westgate Las Vegas for a new production show dubbed “Manilow Las Vegas: The Hits Come Home.”

“They wanted me to come back and I have nothing but great memories of my five years there so I said yes,” Manilow said on “The Talk.” He performed in the Westgate’s International Theater from 2005 to 2010 when the resort was still known as the Las Vegas Hilton, and more recently played for two years at Paris Las Vegas on the Strip. But the Westgate is the place that feels like home for Manilow. “It’s gorgeous now, but the room is one of my favorite places to play. I’m usually on the road playing for 10,000 people and it’s terribly exciting but I love this room. It’s still big, 3,000 people, but for me, it’s intimate. I try to connect with people and it’s difficult with 10,000 people. This room, I just love it.”

“Manilow Las Vegas: The Hits Come Home” opens May 24 and tickets go on sale May 2 at barrymanilow.com and westgatelasvegas.com. Tickets will range from $20 to $330 and Manilow fan club members and Westgate Resorts owners will have access to a presale that started today. Show dates going on sale will be May 24-26, June 14-16 and 21-23, July 19-21 and 26-28 and October 4-6 and 11-13.

Long a Vegas favorite, Manilow has sold more than 85 million albums worldwide and has notched fifty Top 40 singles throughout his career. Billboard ranks him as the No. 1 Adult Contemporary artist of all time.

The residency is another entertainment expansion at the Westgate, which recently scheduled concerts from Alan Parsons on June 9, Yes on September 1 and John Prine on December 12, as well as the musical production show “Soundtrack” starring Clint Holmes and Earl Turner.