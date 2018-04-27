Elementary school teacher accused of stealing equipment

An east valley elementary school teacher arrested Thursday is accused of stealing equipment and selling it at pawn shops, according to Clark County School District Police.

Amanda Mirkovich, 42, a special education teacher at Tate Elementary School, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on felony counts of burglary, possession of a stolen property and grand larceny, and a misdemeanor count of obtaining money under false pretenses, police said.

Few details were provided, including what kind of equipment was involved. The investigation was conducted by School District Police.

Mirkovich, whose employment status will be listed as assigned to home once she’s released from jail, was hired by the district in 2013 and has been teaching at Tate for three years, police said.

As of this afternoon, Mirkovich remained jailed on $21,000 bond, logs show.