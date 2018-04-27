Giants select Las Vegas’ Will Hernandez in NFL Draft

Eric Gay / AP

Las Vegan Will Hernandez is a Giant.

The Chaparral High product was selected as the 34th overall pick tonight in the second round of the NFL Draft by New York, continuing his storybook journey from east Las Vegas to professional football.

The offensive guard didn’t begin playing football until his freshman season at Chaparral. In fact, he barely watched the sport.

The 6-foot-2, 348-pound Hernandez was lightly recruited into college before flourishing at UTEP, where he was twice an All-American and started every game of his four-year career. He "brings power and relatively light feet for his size," according to NFL. com.

At the NFL Combine, he impressed by putting up 37 bench press reps at 225 pounds. He was projected to be a first-round selection on Thursday, but fell to xx overall in the second round

There were 10 Southern Nevadans in the NFL last season. In addition to Hernandez, Green Valley High’s Tyrell Crosby is projected to be a second round or third round selection.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21