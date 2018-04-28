Man suspected of taking cash from gaming area at Las Vegas grocery store

Courtesy photo

A suspect who Metro Police say forced his way into a cash register at a gaming area of an east valley grocery store Friday afternoon, taking an undisclosed of cash, is being sought.

The suspect walked up to a victim before forcing his way into the register about 3 p.m. at the Smith’s in the 3000 block of East Flamingo Road, near Sandhill Road, police said.

Metro released photos of the alleged perpetrator. He’s a medium-build white man about 40 years old who stands about 6 feet, police said. He has several tattoos on his right forearm and wore a black polo-style shirt with a yellow stripe, gray pants, and white and black Nike sneakers, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.