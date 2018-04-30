Las Vegas Sun

May 1, 2018

Currently: 66° — Complete forecast

Nevada gambling revenue tops $1B for third straight month

Image

Mona Shield Payne / Special to the Sun

Dice roll across the craps table during the opening of the Downtown Grand Las Vegas Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas Sunday, October 27, 2013.

Nevada casinos have crossed the $1 billion revenue mark for the third consecutive month.

Regulators released data today showing casinos statewide earned about $1.03 billion from gamblers in March. That's a 3.4 percent increase compared to the same month last year.

Data from the Nevada Gaming Control Board shows Las Vegas Strip casinos saw their winnings jump 9.1 percent to about $574 million.

Casinos in downtown Las Vegas reported the sharpest decline among the markets monitored across the state. Those casinos reported revenue of about $54 million, down 14.2 percent.

Winnings also decreased in Stateline, on the south shore of Lake Tahoe. Revenue there was about $14.6 million, down 12.9 percent.

The state benefited with about $75.8 million in percentage fees based on the taxable revenues generated in March.