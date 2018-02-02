Man, 69, hit by car while crossing road, critically injured

A 69-year-old pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday when he was hit by a car in the central valley, according to Metro Police.

The Las Vegas man was crossing the road near Charleston Boulevard and Arville Street about 5:50 p.m. when he was hit by a 2004 Lexus ES 330, police said. He was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The man was about 150 feet from a designated crosswalk, police said. The driver of the Lexus, who was not impaired, was cooperating with investigators, police said.