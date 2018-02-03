Police: Man accused in baby’s death expressed understanding for parents who ‘kill their kids’

When his twins were about 3 months old, the man grew frustrated with their constant crying and proclaimed, “I see why parents kill their kids,” the children’s mother told Metro Police.

The woman was so afraid that she called police, who arrested Eric Chu, 31, for possessing a gun after a domestic violence conviction, according to a Metro arrest warrant made public Friday.

But seven months later, Chu is accused fatal beating of his daughter, according to court documents. Her twin brother also had physical signs of possible abuse.

Chu was combative with medics when they arrived shortly before 5 p.m. on Jan. 23 to the family’s west valley apartment at 9225 W. Charleston Blvd, near Rampart Boulevard, according to the warrant. The baby girl, Jordyn, had been convulsing and had stopped breathing, he told them.

He was “irate,” obscene and threatening the medics, and when detectives arrived at Summerlin Hospital, Chu’s behavior “was very erratic and argumentative,” police said.

Jordyn died at University Medical Center the next day, police said. Chu, who fled to Chicago, was arrested on a murder warrant two days later. He’s awaiting extradition to Las Vegas, court logs show.

A medical examination showed that Jordyn had multiple skull fractures and signs of old and new brain bleeding, police said. Her tiny body had red marks on her head, leg and inner groin, police said. Her twin brother had marks around his neck and other marks and bruises on his face.

Chu could not explain how his babies were injured, only giving minor tidbits: the children “roughhoused” when they’re in a playpen together, the boy broke his arm when he fell from a bed, the girl has a history of convulsing, “she lightly hit hear head on the side of the bathtub,” according to the report.

More revealing was the interview with the mother of the twins, who outlined a history of abuse on the hands of a “very aggressive” Chu, who she was afraid of, and who’d been too rough with their children. The woman told police the children had no marks on them when she changed their diapers before she headed out to work the day of the alleged beating.

She told detectives that Chu was diagnosed with Bipolar disorder and Schizophrenia, but doesn’t take medication, police said.

He’s been frustrated about the kids; he’s beat the woman on multiple occasions and threatened her parents; he’s become “more radical in relation to racial issues,” she said to police.

And he’d once said to the woman, “Why did they have to have two (children), one would have been fine.”

In his arrest report for the June 2017 incident in which he’d mentioned the possibility of killing his children, the woman told police that crying had enraged Chu to the point that he threw a baby bottle at the wall.

“Chu stated he was going to ‘end up killing’ the twins,” police wrote. “Chu did not say when or how he would kill the children. There were no specific threats made, only a general statement.”