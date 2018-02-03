Man dead, suspect on run in shooting on Owens and Pecos

An argument between two men Saturday afternoon escalated into a fist fight and ended when one of the men opened fire, killing the other outside an east valley market, according to Metro Police.

Metro Lt. Dan McGrath called it an unfortunate incident, “a minor altercation over nothing — probably. And then somebody is dead. A young man is dead,” he said.

Officers responded shortly before 2 p.m. to the small store in a strip mall in the 3900 block of East Owens, near Pecos Road, police said.

The victim is described as a white man in his mid 20s, who was lying on the ground gravely wounded with at least one gunshot wound to his chest, McGrath said. First-responders couldn't save his life.

The suspect, a black man in his early 20s, had driven away by the time police arrived, and it seemed like he was trying to leave after the fist fight, but prior to the shooting, McGrath said.

An initial investigation determined the gunman and a female passenger had arrived at the shopping center in a black, newer-model Dodge Charger with dark-tinted windows, McGrath said.

The probe was ongoing late Saturday afternoon, but investigators had determined that some sort of spat broke out between both men at the parking lot, McGrath said. The argument escalated into a fist fight when both men went inside the store.

Then they left the store, and the suspect went inside the car, but was apparently followed by the victim, McGrath said. Another struggle was followed by gunfire.

A couple of hours into the investigation, it didn’t appear like the shooting would be considered self-defense, McGrath said. “If the person is not armed, you can’t just shoot him,” but detectives want to give the suspect the opportunity to provide his side of the story.

They also want to speak to his passenger, who never got out of the car, McGrath said.

Addressing the level of violence and the fact that it took place on broad daylight with bystanders in the area, McGrath said: “This victim looks like a smaller guy. He doesn’t look intimidating by any means, to pull out a gun and shoot (somebody), obviously that’s a concern.”

Police were reviewing several cameras in the shopping center. The suspect was described as a tall black man, who possibly wore his hair in braids, McGrath said. He wore a black do-rag; a dark-colored sweater; a gold necklace; dark jeans, and black shoes.

His passenger was described as a heavier-set black woman, McGrath said. She wore a gray tank top and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at [email protected] To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppesrofnv.com.