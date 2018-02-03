Man killed in central Las Vegas drive-by shooting

A man was killed in a central valley drive-by shooting late Friday, and investigators are trying to identify the shooter and the motive, according to Metro Police.

Officers arrived about 11:40 p.m. to the 1800 block of Arville Road, near Oakey Boulevard to find a man severely wounded and lying on a sidewalk, police said. He died at University Medical Center.

A preliminary investigation determined the man was walking on the west side of the street when a vehicle pulled alongside and someone in the vehicle opened fire, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at [email protected] To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppesrofnv.com.