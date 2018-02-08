Police: Metro officer accused of sex assault against a child

North Las Vegas Police

A veteran Metro Police traffic officer has been arrested on counts of sex assault against a child and kidnapping, according to North Las Vegas Police.

Bret Thiel, 38, was taken into custody shortly before 6 a.m. today after an hourslong standoff near U.S. 95 and Corn Creek Road, North Las Vegas Police said.

He was being held on a $1 million bail at the Las Vegas jail on four counts each of sex assault against a child under 14, sex assault against a child under 16 and sex assault, and six counts of kidnapping, five counts of lewdness against a child under 14, and two counts of child abuse or neglect, jail records show.

A grand jury indicted Thiel on Wednesday, police said.

North Las Vegas and Metro police officers responded about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to a desert area in the far northwest valley after receiving a call about a man who was possibly suicidal, Metro Lt. David Gordon said.

Metro SWAT was eventually dispatched, Gordon said.

Thiel has been employed with Metro since August 1998, Metro Officer Adan Ocampo-Gomez said.

The case was being investigated by North Las Vegas Police.

“Due to the sensitive nature surrounding these charges, and the ongoing investigation, there will be no further information provided at this time,” North Las Vegas Police said in a statement.