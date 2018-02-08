Women accused of trying to smuggle meth into prison

Authorities on Sunday arrested two North Las Vegas women they say attempted to smuggle methamphetamine into an Ely prison, the Nevada Department of Public Safety announced today.

Daveonda Neal, 19, and Tonya Alexander, 35, allegedly tried sneaking 27 grams of meth into the prison, about 250 miles north of Las Vegas, officials said.

They were booked on counts of trafficking a controlled substance, transporting a controlled substance and attempted furnishing of a controlled substance to a state prisoner, officials said. They were each being held on $150,000 bail.