Program removes lead, pests and mold from qualifying homes

With the help of UNLV and the city of Las Vegas, residents living in older parts of the city can apply for the free removal of lead-based paint and other health hazards such as mold and pests.

The initiative, called the Las Vegas Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes program, was made possible by a $1.8 million U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grant. The partnership between UNLV’s School of Community Health Sciences and the city focuses on reducing incidences of childhood lead poisoning while prioritizing high-risk populations like minorities and low-income residents.

Because older dwellings have a higher probability of carrying hazards like lead-based paint, the Healthy Homes program targets ZIP codes that include the city’s oldest residences. Las Vegas renters and homeowners who live in a home built before 1978, are expecting a child or have at least one child five years or younger and meet HUD income guidelines may qualify for the free program.

Starting in 2011, UNLV students and faculty repaired more than 90 homes throughout Henderson with the assistance of a previous Healthy Homes grant. Beginning this spring, the Las Vegas and UNLV expect to treat 85 or more homes over three years and provide outreach to 2,500 families.

For more information, call 702-229-5935 or email [email protected].