Israeli military court to try Palestinian teen protest icon

OFER MILITARY BASE, West Bank — Palestinian protest icon Ahed Tamimi is to go on trial before an Israeli military court for slapping and punching two Israeli soldiers in December in a case that has drawn wide criticism of Israel for prosecuting the teenager.

It has also underscored what Palestinians say constitutes legitimate resistance to Israel's rule, now in its 51st year after Israel captured the West Bank, Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem in 1967.

Israel has treated Tamimi's actions as a criminal offense, indicting her on charges of assault and incitement that could potentially lead to years in prison.

Tamimi's father, Bassem, told The Associated Press as he headed into the court on Tuesday that he comes "with no good expectations, because this a military court, and it's part of the Israeli military occupation."