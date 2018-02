Motorcyclist killed in crash with car

Metro Police say a motorcyclist from North Carolina is dead after crashing into a Honda Civic.

According to a statement by police, the crash occurred Monday night.

Police say a 36-year-old man from Mount Airy, N.C., riding a 2006 Harley-Davidson collided with a 2017 Honda Civic.

Police say the motorcyclist died at the scene.

The 29-year-old Honda driver suffered minor injuries.

Police do not think impairment contributed to the crash.